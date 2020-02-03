Signal quality analyzer for USB 3.2 electrical compliance test

To transfer high-resolution, large streaming-video data at faster speeds, USB data transmission speeds are progressing to 10 and 20 Gbit/s per lane (USB 3.2 and USB4, respectively). Anritsu has been supporting USB 3.2 and Thunderbolt3 compliance tests with its high-speed 32 Gbit/s BERT MP1800A series, but the all-in-one 32 G/116 Gbit/s BERT MP1900A series incorporating functions for adding jitter, noise and ISI, as well as clock recovery and Link Training functions required for Rx tests of high-speed interfaces in one unit, not only simplifies system setup and measurement but also helps cut development time.

The USB-IF-approved MP1900A is a high-performance bit error tester supporting multiple channels with industry best-of-class output waveform quality, high input sensitivity, and jitter and noise-generation sources. Using the all-in-one MP1900A high-performance hardware USB 3.2 test solution with functions for the electrical compliance test supports both automated test-signal calibration and measurement. Additionally, it has built-in functions for easy, high-reproducibility analysis of various signal-quality issues accompanying high-speed transmission path losses. As a result, the MP1900A helps cut design, testing, and certification approval times while improving product quality.

