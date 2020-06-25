Signify broadens its UV-C lighting portfolio for disinfection

June 25, 2020 //By Julien Happich
UV-C lighting
Signify is increasing its UV-C lighting production capacity and expanding its UV-C product portfolio to address the growing global need for the disinfection of air, surfaces and objects.

The company aims to help keep people safe in a world that’s adjusting to a new normal, leveraging UV-C lighting as an effective disinfectant. In a laboratory test by Boston University, Signify’s UV-C light sources were shown to inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19 in a matter of seconds. “We have introduced 12 families of UV-C lighting fixtures specifically designed to disinfect air, surfaces and objects. These products target different customer segments ranging from offices, schools, gyms, retail stores, warehouses, as well as on public transport,” said Harsh Chitale, Leader of Signify’s Digital Solutions Division. Part of the range are UV-C fixtures which are ideal for the deep disinfection of surfaces in offices, schools and restrooms. They are equipped with sensors and controls to ensure that they only operate when people and animals aren’t present. Other products include mobile, freestanding UV-C luminaires that can be wheeled into a hotel room or used to disinfect surfaces on public transport such as buses and trains. For the disinfection of objects, Signify launches a range of safe and quick-to-use UV-C disinfection chambers. These chambers are used in offices and municipal buildings to disinfect visitor tags, phones, bags, laptops and wallets in a matter of seconds. In stores they’re ideal for disinfecting returned items, glasses or clothes tried on in a changing room. UV-C fixtures can also be used inside surface disinfection tunnels. In North America a large retailer is piloting a UV-C tunnel for disinfecting shopping trolleys. In India, a hotel plans to use a Signify UV-C tunnel for disinfecting guests’ bags at check-in.


