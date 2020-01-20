SIMCom Wireless Solutions signs Anglia as distributor

“SIMCom allows us to improve support for customers who are looking for cost effective, basic M2M or IoT functionality especially those still using the popular 2G networks. They also have products supporting access to the high performance 4G and 5G networks. This is a great addition to Anglia’s line card and complements our existing activities and portfolio of products. The engagement with a company of SIMCom’s stature and position in the market underlines Anglia’s commitment, strength and credibility in the M2M and IoT space”, commented John Bowman, Marketing Director of Anglia.

SIMCom is one of the world’s largest IoT wireless module manufacturers by number of units shipped according to ABI Research Inc. It has a range of modules covering 2G, 2G+GNSS Combo, 3G and 4G in standard form factors with sizes down to 17.6mm x 15.7mm allowing customers an easy migration path as they require more functionality or need to specify different modules for each territory. SIMCom also has modules to cover global network requirements and the new 5G standards as well as GPS and GNSS modules for tracking applications.

