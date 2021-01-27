Six finalists for global smart city architecture challenge

January 27, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
Six finalists for global smart city architecture challenge
Six finalists in the City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge (CATCH) will receive a US$125,000 grant to develop a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for the smart city

Six startups, including one from the UK, have been selected for a global smart city competition.

The City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge (CATCH) was launched by the Toyota Mobility foundation (TMF) in February 2020 with a global call for dynamic, intelligent and data-driven solutions to address mobility and city planning challenges in Kuala Lumpur.

Selected from over 90 submissions, sixteen teams from nine countries developed proofs-of-concept (PoC) for improving mobility and city planning specifically for Kuala Lumpur in a real-world smart city implementation.

Six were selected to further develop their technology with a US$125,000 grant. This includes GeoSpock in Cambridge which has raised $44m for its database technology. A winner is set to be announced in April-May 2021.

"CATCH was designed to grasp ground breaking innovations, and we were impressed by the ideas of 16 strong Semi Finalists who showcased new data driven mobility and city planning focused solutions.  Though it was very difficult to narrow down the selection, as Toyota Mobility Foundation, we are very excited about the six Finalists and what they can deliver in the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) stage to improve the quality of life of the residents of Kuala Lumpur," said Pras Ganesh, Director of Programs of TMF. 

The six finalists are as follows:

Company Name

Country

Solution Description

GeoSpock

UK

Analytics database technology enabling smart city data fusion to power advanced multimodal transport optimization

Hayden AI Technologies

USA

Artificial intelligence powered data platform that helps innovative cities to improve traffic safety and efficiency

KERB

Malaysia/ Australia

P2P/B2B parking management platform to increase parking supply around transport hubs, track real-time data and optimize commuters' journeys

Liftango

Australia

Defeating traffic congestion at the source: Demand-responsive first mile commuter transport in Bandar Sunway

Numina

USA

Privacy-first computer vision solution to measure multimodal traffic flows and identify opportunities to improve pedestrian safety

RUNWITHIT Synthetics

Canada

Synthetic KL, a live, geospatial, interconnected synthetic modelling environment for designing targeted, impactful mobility solutions

