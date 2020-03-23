Sliding water droplets activate thin flexible energy harvester

March 23, 2020 //By Julien Happich
energy harverster
Researchers from Nagoya University and Kyushu University have devised a thin-film micro-energy harvester that leverages moving water micro-droplets to generate over 5V of output voltage.

The device described in the Nano Energy journal under the title "High output voltage generation of over 5V from liquid motion on single-layer MoS2" is made of molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) flexible thin films, it generates electricity when drops of salted water slide down on its upper surface. Previously, it has been shown that a graphene sheet could generate electricity from the liquid movement across its surface, but output voltage was limited to about 0.1V, making it impractical for energy harvesting. To make use of MoS2 for the generator, the researchers had to figure out a way to fabricate a large-area single-layer MoS2 film on a plastic film, something unachievable with conventional methods.

"In our study, we succeeded in fabricating this form of MoS2 film by means of chemical vapor deposition using a sapphire substrate with molybdenum oxide (MoO3) and sulphur powders. We also used a polystyrene film as a bearing material for the MoS2 film, so that we were able to transfer the synthesized MoS2 film to the surface of the plastic film quite easily", explained Professor Ohno of the Institute of Materials and Systems for Sustainability at Nagoya University.


pressure sensor

Soft pressure sensor is promising for health monitoring

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
e-paper

Colour e-paper displays now up to 9.7-inch

New Products | Jan 06,2020
NIR LEDs

Perovskite-based flexible NIR LEDs scales up to large areas

Technology News | Jan 09,2020
Flexible electronic

Flexible electronic “Tattoo” as a dual-signal heart-monitor

Technology News | Jan 13,2020
RFIDs

Low-cost printed RFIDs perform at ultrahigh frequency

New Products | Jan 20,2020
Intel joins open-source hardware group, donates AIB bus

Intel joins open-source hardware group, donates AIB bus

Technology News | Jan 23,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.