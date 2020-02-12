Slim-line PC screw terminals

February 12, 2020 //By Julien Happich
screw terminals
Keystone Electronics has expanded its assortment of PC mount screw terminals to include new Slim-Line Screw Terminals in a vertical mounting configuration.

Rated for 15A, these new devices are suited for high-density packaging on a PCB design requiring a minimal footprint wire-to-board connection. Terminals feature a no-rock design with an exclusive anti-rotation feature supporting the terminal during installation on the board and when attaching #14-22 AWG wires, spades or ring terminals. Combined with space-saving, cost effective attributes, the units are offered in 45º, 60º, and 90º orientation to the board enabling design versatility. Manufactured from brass with a matte-tin plate finish, these terminals are available with a 6-32 binding head machine screw installed and captivated on the terminals, as an unassembled terminal and screw kit or as the terminal only without screws. Screws are also available with color coded heads in red, black, white, blue, green, yellow and clear for enhanced assembly identification and troubleshooting.

Keystone Electronics - www.keyelco.com


