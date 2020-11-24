Slovakia aims to build world’s fastest AI supercomputer

A consortium in Slovakia has announced an ambitious goal of developing the world’s fastest AI supercomputer.

I4DI (Innovations for Digital Infrastructure) brings together IT company PosAm and TV and networking provider Towercom with US AI chip startup Tachyum to build a National Supercomputing Centre (NSC) in Slovakia.

The founder of Tachyum, Dr. Radoslav Danilak, was born in Slovakia and serves on the Slovak government's Innovation Advisory Board, and the company has an office in the capital Bratislava. Danilak was cofounder and CTO of SandForce, acquired by LSI in 2011, and has been a chipset and GPU architect at nVidia, a CPU architect at Nishan Systems and Toshiba, and chief architect of a 64bit x86 CPU at Gizmo Tech.

With the support of the Slovak Academy of Science and Ministry of Investment, Regional Development and Informatization, the AI supercomputer planned for the NSC will use the Prodigy chip switching between hyperscale, AI and HPC workloads.

Tachyum’s largest chip, the T16128, has 128 cores running up to 4GHz, and the company says other companies in storage, networking, rack manufacturing, power, software, services and telecommunications spaces, many with manufacturing capabilities in Slovakia, are expected to join the consortium in the near future. First silicon of Tachyum's first chip, a 64 core chip has taped out on a 7nm process, and samples are expected this year.

“By launching a partnership among leading European and global technology companies, we are able to transform the region’s capabilities from consumers to producers of supercomputing capabilities that will transform the AI landscape,” said Danilak. “It is imperative to develop supercomputing capabilities like the NSC to improve not only the Danube Valley, but the EU as a whole. We look forward to working with our fellow I4DI partners in delivering supercomputing solutions the change the fundamentals limiting the industry today."

