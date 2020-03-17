Smart AC-LVDT signal conditioner is cybersecure

March 17, 2020 //By Julien Happich
signal conditioner
The latest LVDT signal conditioner released by the Alliance Sensors Group, S2A, offers smart and fast LVDT/RVDT setup and has been engineered to work with the widest range of LVDTs, RVDTs, and inductive half-bridge sensors.

This includes 3-wire GE LVRTs and GE gas turbine buck-boost style LVDTs. The signal conditioning module has cyber security tamper prevention and notification features that no other manufacturers have even considered, providing confidence that the unit has not been compromised. The S2A has more system diagnostic capabilities than any stand-alone LVDT conditioner on the market. This LVDT Signal conditioner offers fault or failure detection for high reliability applications like nuclear power plant steam turbine controls. The S2A’s diagnostics can detect at least eleven fault conditions. It also offers push button calibration, reducing set up time by a factor of 10. The internal microprocessor automatically sets up the LVDT signal conditioner. The operator simply presses the front panel Zero button and Full Scale buttons. The S2A also can be setup remotely using a computer via its RS-485 port connected.

Alliance Sensors - www.alliancesensors.com


