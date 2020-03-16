Smart voice control SoC targets home appliances

March 16, 2020 //By Julien Happich
voice control
Xsail Technology, a subsidiary of set-top box chipset provider ALi Corporation, has launched the G1, a low power and cost-effective AI chipset to be designed into all kinds of voice-controlled home appliances.

Xsail has developed its own proprietary Edge Voice Process Unit (EVPU) for NN (Neural Network) based voice recognition performed by the G1 chipset, allowing various home appliances to be controlled by online/offline voice and voice print. The optimized voice pre-processing technology also supports noise-reduction, echo cancellation and beam forming in order to keep a good recognition rate under different complex circumstances. The offline voice control module of G1 is to be used in many smart products, supporting multiple languages in offline mode, Chinese, English, German, French, Spanish, Japanese, Korean and Hindi etc.

G1 also includes a high performance dual core CPU that can support Linux and RTOS. It also supports the playback of various audio formats, security encryption/secure boot, LED display and all kinds of control interfaces.

Ali – www.alitech.com


