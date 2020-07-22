Smartphone wireless charging with switched capacitor tech

Renesas Electronics is working with Lion Semiconductor in the US on a high-speed 50W wireless charging design for flagship smartphones and other mobile devices.

The Lion Semiconductor and Renesas reference design will help enable smartphone OEMs to quickly and cost effectively implement ultra-fast wireless charging on flagship smartphones, expanding the reach of wireless power technology. The wireless charging reference design uses Lion Semiconductor's switched capacitor DC-DC converter with Renesas's high voltage wireless charging IC, enabling smartphones to wirelessly charge efficiently at high speeds with low heat dissipation.

Helix Semiconductor, Murata and Texas Instruments have been using switched capacitor technology for DC-DC and AC-DC converters,while another key smartphone supplier, Dialog Semiconductor has also been looking at the technology to eliminate the need for a transformer.

"Renesas is committed to enabling our customers to develop leading-edge wireless charging solutions. Through our collaboration with Lion for a higher power solution, consumers will enjoy the fast wireless charging experience on their next-generation 5G smartphones and other high-performance portable devices," said Amit Bavisi, Vice President of Wireless Power, Mobility Infrastructure and IoT Power Business Division at Renesas.

"Lion Semiconductor develops market leading high efficiency switched-capacitor charger ICs for fast charging. Working with Renesas will help give more customers access to fast, high efficiency wireless charging experience," said Wonyoung Kim, CEO of Lion Semiconductor.

www.lionsemi.com; www.renesas.com

