SMD ceramic fuse is pulse-proof up to 1000A

March 09, 2020 //By Julien Happich
ceramic fuse
With the UMT-W, Schurter launches a pulse-proof SMD ceramic fuse with super time-lag tripping characteristics, particularly suitable as a fail-safe device in demanding applications.

Measuring 5.3x5.3x16mm, the extremely compact SMD fuse is available in five rated currents from 5 A to 20 A and reaches rated voltages of up to 125 V AC&DC with a breaking capacity of up to 1000A. All these you get with a super slow and precisely defined melting characteristic unique for SMD fuses.

The UMT-W is recommended wherever high inrush currents flow (e.g. motor control systems) and is particularly suitable for applications with long cables (e.g. avionics), which are often primarily protected by an electronic fuse. The UMT-W fuse is a "COTS+" product. The "+" comes from extended fuse qualification tests (e.g. AEC-Q200) and highly controlled manufacturing processes. For higher reliability requirements, Schurter also offers visual inspection according to MIL-PRF 55342, different types of up-screenings (burn-in) and detailed test reports on request.

Schurter – www.schurter.com


