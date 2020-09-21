SMD male header has 1.27 mm grid pattern

Fischer Elektronik has developed a SMD male header with a grid pattern of 1.27 mm.

The product portfolio with a grid pattern of 1.27 mm was expanded to include the two-row male header with part number SLV W 5 SMD 036. With a plug dimension of 3.6 mm the total length of the male contact is 11.5 mm. This male header serves as an extension to the single-row horizontal SMD male header (SLV W 3 SMD).

The SLV W 5 SMD 036 ... is offered with numbers of contacts of min. 4 to max. 40 contacts. When choosing the contact surface you can choose between galvanically tin-plated or gold-plated designs. A copper-zinc alloy (CuZn) is used as a contact material to ensure high current conductivity with those small pin cross sections of □ 0.4 mm.

A high temperature resistant thermoplastic is used for the insulating body to withstand the high temperatures of up to 260° C during the reflow soldering process.

www.fischerelektronik.de

Related articles

​Other articles on eeNews Europe