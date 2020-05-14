SMT current sense transformers are only 4.5x4.85x3.5mm

May 14, 2020 //By Julien Happich
transformers
The B82801A1 series of compact EPCOS SMT current sense transformers is designed for measuring currents of up to 7A at frequencies between 50kHz and 1MHz.

The B82801A1 series comprises nine types that offer transformation ratios from 1:20 to 1:150 between the primary and secondary winding. The maximum DC resistance of the primary winding for all types is only 2.5 mΩ. Excellent reproducibility and reliability are ensured by highly automated production using laser welding technology. The 4.5x4.85x3.5mm unit enables a particularly space-saving installation on tightly populated boards. The test voltage of the windings is 500V. Applications of the new current sense transformers include overload detection and detection of load shedding in switch mode power supplies.

TDK Electronics - www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com


