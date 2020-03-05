Soft magnetic skin deforms, provides localized force sensing

The quest to replicate some of the many functions of human skin involves multiple unique approaches and forms. One of the many challenges is that skin is soft and deformable, and senses at thousands of points, so using discrete sensors and interconnecting wiring is impractical.

However, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) are pursuing a very different approach to meet one of the needs of an electronic skin (e-skin). They’re using a deformable, silicone-based covering that’s embedded with micro-magnetic particles. They then sense changes in the orientation of these particles via changes in the overall magnetic-field intensity and orientation, and process the data using complex, sophisticated classification algorithms to determine the nature and location of the deformation.

This soft skin is composed of silicone rubber elastomer embedded with millions of micro-particles that move as the skin-like material makes contact with an object and deform (as shown in figure 1). The magnetic Ne-Fe-B microparticles were on the order of 200μm in diameter. They used these microscale magnetic particles to reduce the intensity of internal stress concentrations when a mechanical load is applied and to retain the flexible or stretchable properties of the “skin.”