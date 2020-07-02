Soft saturation behaviour, but very tough

July 02, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Soft saturation
Würth Elektronik presents another high-current inductor specifically optimized for applications in automotive electronic systems: the WE-HCIT inductors are robust THT inductors particularly suited for use in vibration-sensitive applications.

They are characterized by a high current capability of up to 28 A and a very low RDC (0.44 – 0.88 Ω), WE-HCIT components have a very soft saturation behavior.

The areas of application for the WE-HCIT high-current inductors are manifold: from DC/DC converters for infotainment and communication systems, EMI solutions for motors (car seats, mirrors, windshield wipers etc.) all the way to power applications and battery-management systems. The component is designed for a broad range of operating temperatures from -40 to +150 °C (AEC-Q200 Grade 1). The WE-HCIT THT High Current Inductor is available in the two construction sizes 1010 and 1008.

Würth Elektronik - www.we-online.com


Acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor by Infineon finally approved

Acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor by Infineon finally approved

Business News | Apr 07,2020
Coronavirus outbreak shows the strength of test equipment rental model

Coronavirus outbreak shows the strength of test equipment rental model

Business News | Apr 07,2020
power management IC

Tiny power management IC gives 20% extra battery life to wearables

New Products | Apr 07,2020
AC switch

Solid-state digital AC switch targets power cords and endpoints

New Products | Apr 08,2020
current transducer

Stable PCB-mount current transducer suits 1U PSUs

New Products | Apr 08,2020
Bristol vertical farm technology developer LettUs Grow is building two LED-based vertical farms to feed vulnerable communities Credit: Jack Wiseall

Vertical farm accelerates rollout for Covid-19 crisis

Technology News | Apr 09,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.