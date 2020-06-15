Software bundles to strengthen mission critical edge computing

Lynx is initially rolling out three new MOSA.ic bundles, Lynx MOSA.ic for Industrial, Lynx MOSA.ic for UAVs/Satellites, and Lynx MOSA.ic for Avionics. Bypassing the restrictions imposed by typical embedded approaches to mission critical systems, these bundles allow developers to create flexible and intelligent Edge Computing solutions that feature robust system-safety mechanisms, state-of-the-art security, and real-time determinism with sub-microsecond latency, the company says.

At the core of these software bundles, Lynx’ secure hypervisor technology has been proven in mission critical environments including commercial aviation, healthcare, and military aircraft and helicopters including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) modernization program referenced in recent Company announcements.

The three domain-optimized bundles contain common features of the Lynx MOSA.ic software framework, which brings together resources that include real-time operating systems (RTOS), bare metal, and third-party operating systems. Lynx MOSA.ic for Avionics and Lynx MOSA.ic for UAVs/Satellites support Arm and x86 processor architectures. Both include LynxOS-178, Lynx’s proven DO-178 certified operating system, the LynxSecure separation kernel hypervisor, Linux, a rich set of tools, and support for the SR-IOV extension to the PCIe specification.

The initial alpha release of MOSA.ic for Industrial removes Lynx’s RTOS and adds Azure IoT Edge and Windows 10 support for x86 platforms, as well as providing Virtual PLC functionality to let manufacturing organizations quickly scale, reconfigure, and update software-driven capacity.

Lynx Technologies - www.lynx.com