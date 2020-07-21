Software drives huge Bosch automotive restructure

Bosch is restructuring its Mobility Solutions business to bring together automotive software, electronic systems and sensors in one division.

From 2021 automotive electronics systems and the requisite software will come from a single source, Cross-Domain Computing Solutions. This combines 17,000 staff from the entire Car Multimedia division and parts of the Powertrain Solutions, Chassis Systems Control, and Automotive Electronics divisions across 40 sites in 20 countries.

This follows the amalgamation of the all the electronics manufacturing activities of its Mobility Solutions business sector in April this year into the Automotive Electronics division. This now coordinates the production of control units and vehicle computers across all vehicle domains. This new manufacturing network will employ some 24,000 associates across 21 plants in 14 countries. The Mobility Solutions business is the largest within Bosch, with 60 percent of the overall turnover.

“The core task of Cross-Domain Computing Solutions will be to make the complexity of electronic systems controllable. In addition, the systems will have to be as reliable as possible,” said Harald Kroeger, member of the Bosch board of management in Bosch’s Mobility Solutions. However the deliberate separation of design, develoment and manufacuring of electronic systems and sensors risks reducing the reliability of the systems. This also lines up potential sales of the division as a self-contained business, for example to an EMS cntracft manufacturer.

Reliability of the software is a key issue. “Even now, a vehicle contains some 100 million lines of software code. Only a company with wide-ranging electronics and software expertise will be in a position to shape the future of mobility,” said Dr. Stefan Hartung, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH and chairman of its Mobility Solutions business.

The market for software-intensive electronic systems is expected to grow by 15 percent a year between now and 2030. The result is a considerable increase in the complexity of automotive engineering. For the new division, the goal will