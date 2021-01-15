SOI Consortium combines with SEMI

January 15, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
SOI Consortium combines with SEMI
All SOI Consortium member companies will join SEMI’s global membership as the two combine

The SOI Consortium for silicon-on-insulator technology has joined SEMI as a Strategic Association Partner. All SOI Consortium member companies will join SEMI’s global semiconductor membership while retaining the SOI Consortium’s self-governed community within SEMI.

The SOI Industry Consortium says it will continue to pursue its mission of accelerating the growth of the SOI industry and connecting its members to new business opportunities. The addition of the SOI expertise will also deepen the materials technology focus at SEMI and helps connect members with key players in the field.

“SOI technology enables novel low-power optimization techniques for rapidly growing edge processing applications demanding the highest levels of power efficiency,” said Ron Martino, senior vice president and general manager, NXP Semiconductors Edge Processing Business Line and member of the SOI Consortium board. “Leveraging SEMI’s broad industry presence will further strengthen the ecosystem for technologies such as fully depleted SOI and RF SOI which will continue to play an important role in expanding local computing and data gathering devices.”

“SOI Consortium members will be better positioned to more effectively engage with the entire electronics manufacturing and design ecosystem while delivering innovative solutions to critical end-market applications SEMI now addresses,” said said Carlos Mazure, Chairman and executive director of the SOI Consortium.

This will also accelerate SEMI’s engagement in end-market applications such as 5G, IoT, automotive, smart mobility and medtech, all areas where where Europe is strong.

“SOI technology is a vital enabler of low-power, high performance semiconductor devices,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “The SOI Industry Consortium brings to SEMI top-notch technology expertise and critical ecosystem connections while providing platforms and events that will foster collaboration and innovation across the SEMI membership. We welcome SOI Consortium members as we continue to broaden our scope at SEMI to serve the full global electronics product design and manufacturing supply chain.”

“The integration of the SOI Industry Consortium with SEMI’s

Courtesy: Infineon

