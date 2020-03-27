Solar charge controllers are lithium-ion compatible

The new 30A MPPT charge controller features dual bank output and advanced Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) technology to maximize energy harvest. The dual bank output feature allows for solar to charge and maintain both the house and starter batteries. The batteries may be of different chemistries as long as they have the same nominal voltage, either 12V or 24V.

Featuring an advanced multi-stage charging algorithm, the MPPT charge controller offers industry-leading 98 percent energy conversion efficiency. The built-in LCD display provides easy programmability and real-time data about the solar system – volts, amps, watts and watt-hours. The other new charge controller is the entry-level 30A PWM charge controller with a flush-mount industrial design for a very clean, aesthetic finish. It also features a built-in LCD display providing easy programmability and real-time data about the solar system. Optional accessories, including a battery temperature sensor and MPPT remote panel, are now available.

Xantrex – www.xantrex.com