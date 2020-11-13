Solderless compression mount for 112G and 224G links

Amphenol Ardent Concepts has launched the micro-LinkOVER solderless compression mount connector for 56G and 112G systems and can be used for 224G designs.

The micro-LinkOVER twinaxial connector system supports 10Gb/s, 28Gb/s, 56Gb/s, and 112Gb/s PAM4 per lane signaling speeds with high signal-to-noise ratio and low VSWR. The direct-to-PCB compression mount solution eliminates the need for any lossy paddle cards, minimizing transitions and losses on system budgets, while the modular design allows for multiple form factors in dense footprints to fit in crowded real estate environments.

“We used our experience designing and building reliable signal integrity connectors with compression mount technology in the near chip connector world to provide a connector capable of supporting current and upcoming 56G and 112G designs and beyond as customers think ahead towards 224G,” said Gordon Vinther, Ardent’s Managing Director.

Designs of micro-LinkOVER are available for both chip perimeter and direct-to-substrate applications in 100G/200G/400G Systems, lnfiniband, PCle, Chip-to-Chip links, and 5G systems. A low profile with a 4.2mm mated height gives designers the added flexibility needed to escape under heat sinks and from the bottom side of PCBs to minimize trace loss by getting closer to devices.

The micro-LinkOVER is designed to be paired with Amphenol’s extensive line of external interfaces and cabled backplane interfaces.

“As our customers drive towards 112G PAM4 and beyond, micro-LinkOVER is a near-chip/on-package connector for internal cabled hosts, or paired with our latest generation OSFP and QSFP DD connectors, to solve the most complex electrical and mechanical packaging issues. Through its innovative direct cable to host termination, micro-LinkOVER is packaged in an extremely low mechanical profile allowing placement under heatsinks and as close to ASICs as possible. The optimized signal path delivers best in class signal integrity with excellent return loss performance,” said Brian Kirk, Director of Engineering, for Amphenol High Speed IO.

Additional information on Amphenol OverPass is available on the OverPass website.

