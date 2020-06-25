SoM packs ST32M1 ARM Cortex-A7 in QFN-style package

Manufactured by the company’s long-standing partner, Aachen-based Ka-Ro Electronics, the module’s ST32M1 family processor provides a single or dual 650MHz ARM Cortex-A7 core as well as a separate ARM Cortex-M4 running at 200MHz. Also featured is up to 512MB of DDR3L RAM, up to 4GB eMMC Flash, and a range of interfaces. As well as very low-power operation, the ST32M157C can offer a powerful 3D GPU, secure boot and an AES/TDES/SHA crypto-engine.

The new QSMP SoM features a solder-down package with a QFN-type pin-out based on a 1mm pitch with 100 edge-located pads. This design aids inspection and simplifies routing, even permitting a two-layer baseboard and a base plane. An innovative ground plane design ensures that the modules effectively ‘float’ into position during reflow, unlike a BGA which require X-Ray inspection to ensure full connectivity. Also, these QS solder-down modules are so small that warping does not occur. The design of the package also improves thermal efficiency and EMI performance as the base functions as both a ground pad and a thermal conductor. Modules operate across an industrial temperature range of -40 or -25 to +85ºC.

