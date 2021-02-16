Sondrel looks for 100 engineers as it ramps 5nm designs

As part of its move to 5nm chip designs for customers, Sondrel is looking for ASIC architects, physical designers, design for test engineers, functional safety engineers, hardware designers, verification engineers and project managers. Opportunities exist in all of its offices in the UK, China, India, France, Morocco and North America, the company said.

Sondrel is one of the few companies that can create large complex digital ASICs with nodes down to 5nm and it is seeking engineers who can bring relevant experience and want to learn new skills and disciplines right at the leading-edge of innovation.

“We have expertise from several designs at 7nm that gives us a head start on the learning curve of understanding the requirements of 5nm,” said Graham Curren, Sondrel’s CEO and founder. Even a 16nm design required more than 100 engineers working on it for over a year, and the company has a staff of aorund 250 after acquiring the ASIC design business of Imagination Technologies.

Location is not an issue says Curren as the company ahd already put in place secure system to enable staff to work from home on an occasional basis and this proved a highly positive step in the pandemic year.

“When the Covid lockdowns happened, it tested this to the extreme. Fortunately, lockdowns had no effect on our staff as they were already all set up and used to working from home and team meetings happened over video. As a result, we have been able to complete all projects on schedule and continue to do so. We are one of the few ASIC design houses to have consistently delivered throughout the Covid lockdowns and, as a result, new business is coming to us as we have proven our ability to operate effectively and efficiently.” he said.

Hilary Rico, Sondrel’s global operations director, explained: “We have proven that working from home works as a business model