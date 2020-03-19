Spectroradiometer characterizes UV-A, B and C radiation sources

The effectiveness of UV radiation can vary significantly with even slightly different frequencies of radiation. This invisible part of optical radiation can only be measured with calibrated and reliable optical measuring instruments. Increased usage of UV LEDs necessitates applications of accessible and reliable measurement tools. This calibrated spectroradiometer can be connected with a small 48mm integrating sphere for radiant power measurement of single sources or a 205mm integrating sphere for larger modules testing. The “GL RID One UV” setup consists of a spectroradiometer combined with a tabletop goniometer system for measurements of the radiant intensity angular distribution. The usable spectral working range of Spectis 4.0 starts at 200nm. Depending on configuration, the optical resolution FWHM could be set at 0.5nm. Dedicated thermal adjustment allows stable readings at different application temperatures up to 35 °C. Due to proper calibration, absolute UV spectral values are free of stray light impact. Wavelength and linearity correction is verified with the use of an optical bench. Absolute readings are well aligned to the black body radiation standard and checked with the deuterium lamp for short UV range. UV measurements with GL Spectis 4.0 can fill the gap in a variety of ultraviolet LED applications.

