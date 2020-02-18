Spring-loaded LVDTs are hermetically-sealed

February 18, 2020 //By Julien Happich
LVDTs
NewTek Sensor Solutions introduces an extended family of Spring-Loaded LVDTs for highly accurate and repeatable dimensional gaging of components as part of manufacturing quality assurance systems.

Available in AC- and DC-operated versions, these sensors are used in R&D labs for quality testing, printing operations for roller alignment, and automated production lines for dimensional gaging of parts in go/no go inspection. Data collected by NewTek gaging probes are used for online quality control and post-process statistical analysis.

Featuring a stainless-steel, spring-loaded probe assembly and welded ¾-inch diameter hermetically-sealed housing, the spring-loaded LVDT position sensors are available in ranges from ±1.27mm to ±50.8mm. With near-infinite resolution and excellent repeatability, these gage heads operate at linearity of ±0.15% over wide operating temperature ranges of -54ºC to +135ºC. NewTek offers its Spring-Loaded LVDTs in AC, DC voltage, or 4-20 mA current outputs. The AC-operated LVDT gage heads are ideal for operation in higher temperatures as the sensor is segregated from the electronic circuitry. While the LVDT works in a hostile environment, a signal conditioner - that provides power to the sensor and demodulates output - operates remotely in a benign area.

NewTek Sensors - www.newteksensors.com


