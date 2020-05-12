Spring-loaded pins designed for sliding and rotational connections

The unique Omniball spring-loaded contact (patent pending) features a rolling ball interface, enabling mating components to engage in lateral, rotational and angular alignments while providing optimal electrical, mechanical, and structural reliability. Here, the traditional plunger of the spring-loaded pin has been replaced by a gold-plated ball. When engaged, the ball compresses and rolls, allowing the mating surfaces to make contact and then easily slide parallel to each other while spring force acts to ensure consistent electrical contact is maintained. This rolling action alleviates the concerns of connector damage such as binding, premature wearing and structural failure that may occur when using traditional plunger style spring pins in these types of applications.

Features of the Omniball contact include a 0.762mm maximum stroke; an overall height of 6.76mm; gold plating on all components and surface mount termination. These spring-loaded pins are durable, they have been tested to 1,000,000 compression and rolling cycles at half stroke while still meeting specifications for contact resistance of 20 mili-ohms max., current rating of 3.5 A and spring force of 55 grams at mid stroke (0.381mm).

