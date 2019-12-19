Square bezel anti-vandal switch has a 2.50mm travel

The PVS7 is an extension to the popular E-Switch PV series anti-vandal line. The 25mm square bezel requires a 22mm panel cut-out, carries an IP65 rating for dust and moisture protection and is available in single-throw or double-throw circuits. The PVS7 is available as non-illuminated or ring style lens; offers multiple LED colour options including RGB; several illumination voltage choices and the option for a laser etched power symbol on the face of the actuator. Besides the standard solder termination, E-Switch is offering 300mm long wire lead termination as an option to follow suit with the ULV and PV series.

The PVS7 provides a 50,000 cycles electrical life, electrical rating is 2A at 24 VDC with contact and insulation resistance of 50mΩ Max and 1000 MΩ Min, respectively. This new push-button provides an impressive 2.50mm travel with high 4 N actuation force. The dielectric strength is 2,000 VAC with an operating/storage temperature range from -20°C to 55°C.

E-Switch - www.e-switch.com