SSD partnership for IoT device management

September 08, 2020 //By Jean-Pierre Joosting
Innodisk and DFI partner on IoT device management
Combining the RemoGuard remote management system from DFI with the iCAP cloud management platform and InnoAGE SSD from Innodisk provides a dual remote management system for IoT devices.

A key challenge of implementing IOT systems is how to effectively manage and monitor large numbers of connected devices that may be hard to access in widely-scattered remote locations.

To address this, Innodisk, the leading industrial storage company, has combined its expertise with embedded technology specialists, DFI, to bring the DFI RemoGuard remote management system to its customers. DFI joins a growing network of partners who incorporate Innodisk technology to provide a complete storage system based around Innodisk´s IoT solutions.

iCAP and InnoAGE dual-band management technologies from Innodisk combined with DFI´s hardware design, RemoGuard can reduce maintenance staffing costs and response times as well as prevent service downtime with features like real-time monitoring and one-button recovery.

“Created in collaboration with Innodisk, a leader in the industrial Solid-state drive (SSD) market, DFI has launched RemoGuard to provide not only high-performance embedded solutions but also an advanced remote management solution. This add-on service helps customers to get through this difficult period and lets us look into a prospective future of cooperation,» said Steven Tsai, President of DFI.

iCAP provides easy access to monitor and control local and remote devices. This management product detects and collects data, sends reports and alerts operators if the device crashes or experiences other problems.

InnoAGE SSD is an out-of-band management-enabled flash storage solution, equipped with a Microsoft Azure Sphere. InnoAGE enables multifunctional management, smart data analysis and firmware updates, data security, and remote control through the cloud.

