ST adds FreeRTOS thread-aware debug for microcontrollers

ST has completed transferring major advanced features of Atollic TrueStudio for STM32 into STM32CubeIDE after acquiring Atollic in 2017. STM32CubeIDE with support for thread-aware debug of the open source FreeRTOS real time operating system further extends the tool’s features. FreeRTOS is now supported by Amazon as AmazonFreeRTOS for the AWS cloud service.

The direct access to STM32CubeMX configuration functions simplifies project setup, selecting a target microcontroller from the complete STM32 portfolio, configuring GPIOs, clock tree, peripherals, and pin assignments. The tool allows developers to quickly analyse power consumption depending on the applications usage, as well as select middleware stacks and generate initialization code for the desired configuration.

In addition to easing configuration, the STM32CubeIDE C/C++ development platform accelerates code generation, code compilation, and debugging for all types of systems from simple bare metal to multi-threaded OS. Users can view CPU core registers, memories, and peripherals’ registers, watch live variables and serial-wire data, and troubleshoot using build and stack analyzers to understand project status and memory requirements.

Available free of charge, STM32Cube IDE is based on the Eclipse/CDT development framework, the GCC toolchain, and the GNU debugger, GDB. It is supported by all main desktop systems. Developers can chose STMicroelectronics ST-LINK or SEGGER J-Link debug probes and select from the large number of plugins available for the Eclipse IDE.

www.st.com/stm32cubeide

Related articles

Other articles on eeNews Europe