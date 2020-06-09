Staff social distancing wearable works out-of-the-box

The alerting distance is configurable and can be changed in line with current government guidelines. eqWave can be worn anywhere, even with PPE, and uses highly accurate Ultra Wide Band (UWB) radio and Bluetooth technology to detect other devices and measure the distance between them.

The device offers 360-degree coverage and if there is an infringement it will alert the wearer via a bright LED and haptic vibration that someone else is within 2-metres. The device offers employers the ability to provide a safer working environment for staff so that they can confidently adhere to social distancing guidelines while at work. The accompanying eqWave partner app will offer ‘over the air’ firmware updates and access to new features such as contact tracing. In addition, organisations can build the eqWave into their existing systems, thanks to the API being made available for 3rd party integration.

