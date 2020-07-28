Startup uses graphene for quantum dot SWIR sensor

The company is a spin-off from the Institute of Photonic Sciences in Barcelona, Spain, after having been incubated in the KTT Launchpad for more than six years. As a result, the company has been born with a portfolio of more than 10 patent families.

Qurv's technology allows operation across the spectrum from the visible to the short-wave infrared (SWIR) range and can be integrated with CMOS processes. Qurv's "plug and play" approach aims to bring advanced machine vision capabilities to markets that are not accessible by the current state-of-the-art SWIR sensors.

"Nature itself hides a vast amount of information beyond what is visible. By harnessing and efficiently processing this information, a new era in health, security and decision-making will emerge," said Antonios Oikonomou, Qurv's CEO, in a statement. "However, no mass-deployable solution exists to provide these capabilities at scale and to everyone. With the immense support of the KTT unit at ICFO, we are now ready to achieve precisely this- to bring a technology once available only in the lab to the world," he added.

Stijn Goossen, the company's CTO added: "Our unprecedented expertise of the graphene/quantum dot stack puts us in an optimal position to leverage the benefits of integration with silicon CMOS technology in terms of functionality, performance and addressable markets. World-renowned experts in graphene, Professor Frank Koppens and quantum dots, Professor Gerasimos Konstantatos, have been key in the early technology development. We are delighted to announce that they will take up the role of scientific advisors to the company while further maturing the technology."

