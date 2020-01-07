STM32 SoC gives LoRa IoT connectivity a boost

January 07, 2020 //By Julien Happich
LoRa
STMicroelectronics announced what the company claims to be the world’s first LoRa system-on-chip (SoC) for connecting smart devices to the Internet of Things, using long-distance wireless connections.

The STM32WLE5 SoC lets product developers create devices such as remote environmental sensors, meters, trackers, and process controllers that help efficiently manage energy and resources

The SoC combines ST’s proven skills in ultra-low-power STM32 microcontroller design with a LoRa-compliant radio in one single-die and easy-to-use device. With multiple ST patents pending, namely for radio Power Management Architecture, the STM32WLE5 will ensure unique performance. ST’s LoRaWAN software for wireless network communications has passed all regional certifications for use worldwide. The STM32WLE5 is available in a 5x5mm UFBGA73 package. It is fully integrated into the market-proven STM32 ecosystem, including STM32Cube software support, as well as a LoRaWAN stack certified for all regions and available in source-code format.

STMicroelectronics - www.st.com


September sales maintain momentum at TSMC

September sales maintain momentum at TSMC

Business News | Oct 10,2019
September sales maintain momentum at TSMC

September sales maintain momentum at TSMC

Business News | Oct 10,2019
motor drivers

STMicro extends motor drivers modules for MikroElektronika

New Products | Oct 10,2019
LoRa development

LoRa development packs jump-start projects

New Products | Oct 17,2019
Semefab is working with a UK startup on a new transistor architecture called Bizen that uses quantum tunnelling to get a 3x reduction in size and a 5x reduction in manufacturing time

Bizen uses quantum tunnelling for smaller chips

Technology News | Oct 18,2019
Vodfaone signs strategic technology supply deal with Chinese autonomous air taxi developer EHang

Vodafone to supply SIMs and tech for autonomous air taxi in Europe

Business News | Oct 21,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.