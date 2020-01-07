STM32 SoC gives LoRa IoT connectivity a boost

The STM32WLE5 SoC lets product developers create devices such as remote environmental sensors, meters, trackers, and process controllers that help efficiently manage energy and resources

The SoC combines ST’s proven skills in ultra-low-power STM32 microcontroller design with a LoRa-compliant radio in one single-die and easy-to-use device. With multiple ST patents pending, namely for radio Power Management Architecture, the STM32WLE5 will ensure unique performance. ST’s LoRaWAN software for wireless network communications has passed all regional certifications for use worldwide. The STM32WLE5 is available in a 5x5mm UFBGA73 package. It is fully integrated into the market-proven STM32 ecosystem, including STM32Cube software support, as well as a LoRaWAN stack certified for all regions and available in source-code format.

STMicroelectronics - www.st.com