Stock level monitoring system built around ToF sensors

Designed for silos and cisterns of all sizes, the system enables users to measure continuous material fill level and estimate volumes of remaining stock. First, users install the company’s rugged ToF sensors (capable of a detection range up to 60m) at the top of containers or stockpiles. These sensors are then connected to the central computing unit via RS485 which collects raw distance-to-material data from each sensor. The Stock Level Supervisor supplies power to all sensors, and features embedded computation functions, turning incoming distance data into level or volume estimations of the remaining material stock. The Stock Level Supervisor is connected to a Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) for further data communication (Ethernet) and data processing.

The 110x121x45mm Stock Level Supervisor operates from 24V DC and is IP65-rated, it supervises up to 8 sensors (this can be extended to 32 sensors) each measuring 94x56x31mm and also IP65-protected. Through a few easy steps, the web-based configuration tool allows users to define container dimensions and shape, material type, number of sensors used, preferred sensor position and other options. Each parameter is used to improve the stock volume and level calculation algorithms and output accurate application data.

Terabee - www.terabee.com