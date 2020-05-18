Storage choke against harmonic distortion

Thanks to their iron powder cores, the high-current inductors for audio applications (available in 1008 and 1213 packages) display stable behavior at high peak currents. The WE-LHMD features the 2-in-1 design from non-coupled inductors and is therefore suitable for compact BTL (Bridge-Tied Load) applications. The inductors are characterized by high saturation currents from 13A to 25A and low DC resistances from 16mΩ to 104mΩ. The operating temperature is specified for -40 to +125°C. All chokes are available from stock without a minimum order quantity. Free samples can be requested.
