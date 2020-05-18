Storage choke against harmonic distortion

May 18, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Storage choke
The WE-LHMD SMT-mountable storage choke from Würth Elektronik is optimized for filter topologies in Class-D amplifiers.

Thanks to their iron powder cores, the high-current inductors for audio applications (available in 1008 and 1213 packages) display stable behavior at high peak currents. The WE-LHMD features the 2-in-1 design from non-coupled inductors and is therefore suitable for compact BTL (Bridge-Tied Load) applications. The inductors are characterized by high saturation currents from 13A to 25A and low DC resistances from 16mΩ to 104mΩ. The operating temperature is specified for -40 to +125°C. All chokes are available from stock without a minimum order quantity. Free samples can be requested.

Würth Elektronik - www.we-online.com


converter

36Vin non-isolated DC/DC converter measures 12.19x12.19x3.75mm

New Products | Feb 19,2020
Quantum IC

Quantum IC leverages Qdots on CMOS chip

Technology News | Feb 19,2020
energy harvesters

Ambient humidity energy harvesters could compete with solar cells

Technology News | Feb 19,2020
neuromorphic

2D materials promise ultra-efficient neuromorphic computing

Technology News | Feb 20,2020
vision sensor

Stacked event-based vision sensor boasts highest HDR

Technology News | Feb 20,2020
ST, TSMC form gallium nitride partnership

ST, TSMC form gallium nitride partnership

Business News | Feb 20,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.