Strain turns diamond in to a semiconductor

January 05, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
Strain turns diamond in to a semiconductor
A team at City University of Hong Kong have reduced the bandgap of diamond to make it emit photons using strain for new photonic and quantum devices

Researchers in Hong Kong have been able to turn diamond into an active photon emitter for photonics and quantum applications.

A joint research team led by City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has demonstrated for the first time the large, uniform tensile elastic straining of microfabricated diamond arrays through a nanomechanical approach. This stretching of the diamond lattice changes the bandgap, allowing photon emission to open up the potential of strained diamond in photonics, and quantum information technologies.

The research was co-led by Dr Lu Yang, Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering (MNE) at CityU and researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT).

"This is the first time showing the extremely large, uniform elasticity of diamond by tensile experiments. Our findings demonstrate the possibility of developing electronic devices through 'deep elastic strain engineering' of microfabricated diamond structures," said Lu.

However nanoscale diamond can be elastically bent with large local strain, and the latest study showed how this phenomenon can be used for developing functional diamond devices.

"I believe a new era for diamond is ahead of us," he said.

Next: Microstrain diamond array


Rockley looks to health sensing, closes $50 million funding round

Photonics startup Rockley raises $50m, looks to health sensing

Business News | Oct 08,2020
Jabil to make Covid-19 test cartridges in Ireland

Jabil to make Covid-19 test cartridges in Ireland

Business News | Oct 08,2020
Researchers at imec in Belgium have shown that ruthenium (Ru) is a serious contender as a metal interconnect for 2nm chip-making process technology

Ruthenium shows way to 2nm

Technology News | Oct 09,2020
Attopsemi's I-Fuse ported to X-Fab RFSOI process

OTP fuse ported to X-Fab's RFSOI process for 5G designs

New Products | Oct 09,2020
Organic FET tackles size challenge

Organic FET tackles size challenge

Technology News | Oct 09,2020
The Thermal Magnetic Imaging and Control (Thermal MagIC) project at NIST in the US is developing nanoscale temperature sensors

Magnetic nanosensors for embedded temperature measurements

Technology News | Oct 12,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.