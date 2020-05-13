Stretchable fabric is self-charging to power smart garments

Both the TENGs and MSCs were fabricated through a resist-dyeing method in a planar configuration, with their Ni-coated electrodes shown to maintain excellent conductivity at 600% and 200% tensile strain along course and wale directions, respectively. Described in more detail in a paper titled “Stretchable Coplanar Self-Charging Power Textile with Resist-Dyeing Triboelectric Nanogenerators and Microsupercapacitors” published in the AC Nano journal, the self-charging fabric consists of a knitted fabric (90% polyester, 10% Spandex) onto which conductive nickel electrodes are selectively patterned through electroless Ni deposition.

Subsequently, to create the MSCs, reduced graphene oxide (rGO) films are deposited onto the conductive textiles by a hydrothermal reduction of graphene oxide with Ni. A gel-type electrolyte (PVALiCl) was applied to achieve the solid-state textile MSCs which the researchers demonstrated, could be designed into arbitrary-shaped logos or patterns for good aesthetics.

Such microsupercapacitors were reported to reach a voltage up to 3.2V and discharge capacitances of 5.0, 4.9, 4.2mF at a galvanostatic discharging current of 0.5, 1.0, 2.0mA, respectively. These textile-based planar MSCs were able to power a watch at a strain of 50% after being charged. As for the TENGs, they were formed as dual in-plane Ni-coated electrodes, with an elastomeric PDMS thin layer coated on top of only one of the electrodes. The stretchable fabric TENG then operates when a polyester textile comes in contact with the TENG textile.