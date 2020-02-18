ST’s surge suppression portfolio now at RS components

Designed to handle 8/20µs and 10/1000µs voltage transients and protect circuits and equipment from power surges, the ST portfolio of Electrical Over-Stress (EOS) TVS Flat devices includes industrial and automotive grade devices. Delivering a lower cost per watt ratio, the portfolio of TVS Flat package variants are only 1mm thick and footprint compatible with standard surface-mount devices including SMA (400 and 600W types) and SMB (600W) style packages.

The TVS Flat range enables design engineers to deliver the same level of protection and save costs by using, for example, a smaller 600W SMA Flat device rather than a larger standard SMB style component. Both SMA Flat and SMB Flat devices are able to manage 600W. This means these devices can be a serious alternative for designers in a wide range of applications including solar inverters and industrial control applications.

Ideal for thinner designs, the components are also suitable for use in circuitry for DC line, MOSFET and IGBT protection circuits in a myriad of market sectors, such as motor control, power tools, e-bikes and telecommunications, in addition to consumer devices or equipment such as hard-disk drives. The devices deliver increased power density, they also offer a maximum junction temperature (TJ max) of up to +175°C, meeting or exceeding international standards to protect sensitive equipment against EOS and electrostatic discharges (ESD).

RS Components - https://uk.rs-online.com