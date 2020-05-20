Sub-decimeter GNSS corrections as a service

May 20, 2020 //By Julien Happich
GNSS corrections
High-precision GNSS positioning solutions provider Septentrio has entered into a commercial agreement with Sapcorda, a global provider of sub-decimeter GNSS corrections.

For over two decades Septentrio has been designing reliable and robust GPS/GNSS receivers for demanding applications. These receivers rely on external corrections to reach high accuracy in the sub-decimeter range. Through the collaboration with Sapcorda, Septentrio will pioneer an innovative no-hassle corrections integration into a new line of products for the high-accuracy industrial market.

These new products will consist of Sapcorda’s SAPA Premium corrections integrated directly into Septentrio’s latest GNSS receiver technology. The result is sub-decimeter accuracy, which is available to users right out of the box. This significantly simplifies the user’s GNSS receiver set-up process and eliminates completely the hassle of corrections service subscription and maintenance. Such GNSS receivers acquire corrections via internet as well as via satellite broadcast and deliver reliable, broadly available sub-decimeter positioning to high-volume industrial applications.

Septentrio – www.septentrio.com


