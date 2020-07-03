Sumitomo leads $10m backing of edge AI startup Anagog

July 03, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Israeli developer of edge AI machine learning technology Anagog has raised $10m from Sumitomo’s venture capital arm, Continental and MizMaa
Israeli developer of edge AI machine learning technology Anagog has raised $10m from Sumitomo’s venture capital arm, Continental and MizMaa

Anagog in Tel Aviv is developing JedAI, a machine learning package that works on smartphone apps to perform data analysis for edge AI. JedAI uses information obtained through GPS, Wi-Fi and acceleration sensors installed on devices to analyse such elements as users’ positions, movements, habits and tastes. This analysis is carried out entirely on the devices, with the results sent to app companies as anonymous information if and only if the user has given permission. The app companies can then use the anonymised data to provide services tailored to individual needs.

The market for mobile marketing via position information is said to have grown by an average of about 20% per year since 2017 and is expected to reach $32bn in 2021. However privacy is key, and consideration must be given to users’ personal information and privacy when analyzing such data.

The Series C round was led by IN Venture in Tel Aviv, a venture capital group that is part of Sumitomo’s Global Venture Group. IN and existing investor and VC firm, MizMaa, were joined by automotive supplier Continental.

“We are proud to have IN Venture and Continental join us and are excited about their and MizMaa’s investment in our company, intended to drive greater momentum and growth for our business,” said Ofer Tziperman, CEO of Anagog which was founded in 2010.

“Especially during this global, challenging period, we continue to revolutionize the way companies understand their customers and deliver hyper-personalized experiences based on physical world behaviour. The new investment will play a significant role in enhancing our capabilities and future technology offerings. It will help us address the increasing demand for better personalization capabilities and position Anagog as the leader in edge AI. With our investors’ support, we will change the way companies reach, connect with and create meaningful relationships with consumers around the world, providing them with seamless customer experiences and bulletproof privacy.”

The investment will be used to boost R&D


Firecomms wins German court case against Broadcom

Firecomms wins German court case against Broadcom

Business News | Apr 06,2020
Acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor by Infineon finally approved

Acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor by Infineon finally approved

Business News | Apr 07,2020
Coronavirus outbreak shows the strength of test equipment rental model

Coronavirus outbreak shows the strength of test equipment rental model

Business News | Apr 07,2020
Valeo, PSA and Schneider Electric are helping boost ventilator production by 70x over the next four weeks

French group to produce 10,000 ventilator systems

Business News | Apr 07,2020
confinement

Digitization and knowledge-sharing get a boost in times of confinement

Feature Articles | Apr 07,2020
neural inferencing engine

General purpose neural inferencing engine targets DSP acceleration

Technology News | Apr 08,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.