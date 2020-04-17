Supply chain management in an age of Covid-19

“Our upper management made me responsible for the European response to Covid-19,” said Jan-Hein Broeders, Healthcare Business Development Manager at Analog Devices, based down the road from Philips in The Netherlands.

“Fighting Covid-19 is the top priority so I am managing now the applications coming in from customers, and if it is equipment for covid-19 such as a ventilator, lab system or point of care system then the exact part number, exact customer number and contract manufacturer (EMS) is combined for priority,” he said.

“It’s obvious that our classical customers working on ventilators, and we supply the six big manufacturers such as Philips and GE. But then there are other such as Hamilton Medical [in Switzerland] and Getinge [in Sweden]. All those customers get my highest priority for amplifiers, converters, and the Linear Technology power supply solutions. While most of the Philips ventilators are assembled in the US, the sub-systems are built in Europe. Philips also makes patient monitoring systems in Boeblingen, Germany.

Then there are other ‘unofficial’ customers such as Dyson who are developing a design from TTP in Cambridge. “TTP as an ODM is very experienced in making medical equipment so they are able and get my support. In France we have a similar situation with Air Liquide.”

“I see this happening now and they are placing orders in the 10,000 order quantities.”

Part of the challenge is around the orders to support the ramping of volume production. “Some companies are more realistic, starting with 1,000 scaling to 2,000 ventilators a month, but some looking at 5 to 10,000 units per week.

This will put pressure on the supply chain in coming week for both fabs and assembly and test as wafer production takes 8 to 10 weeks.

“We hope that the factories in the US won’t close down, that will be a bigger challenge,” he said. Power device production in Milpitas, California