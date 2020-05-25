Surface circular, sensor-controlled LED technology from Ledvance

May 25, 2020 //By Julien Happich
LED technology
The versatile Surface Circular LED luminaires are the latest addition to the Ledvance product portfolio available via Conrad Electronic for high-efficiency industrial-grade indoor lighting.

Surface Circular products are designed with highly advanced built-in sensor technology, which allows for even more individual light and sensor settings including motion detection (an 8m and 110° detection range), twilight/daylight sensing (25 lx threshold) and automated on/off timer (holding from 5 seconds to 10 minutes). Surface Circular luminaires are equally suited to ceiling or wall mounting. They generate an output of 80 lumens per watt at a luminous flux of 1920 lumens, and possess a beam angle of 120°. This makes them a perfect alternative to traditional panel lights. Compared with common compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs), the products use up to 55 percent less energy.
A simple, high-quality design and a warm-white colour temperature range between 3000 to 4000K allow for widespread use in most types of indoor spaces, covering everything from offices to sales floors and staircases to lobbies. The IP44 splash-proof and IK03 shock-resistance ratings make these products highly versatile.
Conrad Electronic – www.conrad.com


