Surface mount fuse clips delivered with Kapton tape

Keystone is now offering surface mount fuse clips with Kapton tape as an option for their comprehensive line of on tape and reel packaging.
The addition of the Kapton tape across the top surface of the SMT fuse clips allows for a more secure part picked-up by vacuum pick-and-place assembly systems. Kapton tape is currently being offered on Keystone 2AG, 5mm, mini auto blades and standard auto blade SMT Fuse Clips. The Kapton enhanced products are supplied on tape and reel per ANSI/EIA-481 standard, with delivery from stock through Keystone’s global distribution network.
Keystone Electronics - www.keyelco.com