Swedish 5G spectrum auction raises $270m

January 20, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
Winners of the 5G spectrum auction in Sweden include Teracom and Telia, raising SEK2.3bn ($270m, €230m)

Three bidders won licences in the 3.5 GHz band in the latest 5G spectrum auction in Sweden, while one bidder won the entire allocation in the 2.3 GHz band for the Internet of Things (IoT).

The auction raised SEK2.3bn ($270m, €230m) compared to the $80bn raised in the US last week, and allow a broad 5G expansion across Sweden. Remote monitoring and IoT specialist Teracom won the 80MHz allocation in the 2.3GHz band, while telecoms operator won 120Mhz in the 3.5GHz band.

“As these frequencies have now been awarded, there are conditions for strengthening the capacity for mobile broadband services and for the development of the Internet of Things in Sweden. The award will be central to the Swedish 5G development,”said Dan Sjöblom, Director-General of PTS, the Swedish regulator.

Bidder

Licences in the
3.5 GHz band

Licences in the
2.3 GHz band

Auction proceeds (SEK)

Hi3G Access AB

Winner of 100 MHz in the frequency range 3400–3500 MHz 

 

 491 250 000

Net4Mobility HB

Winner of 100 MHz in the frequency range 3620-3720 MHz

 

 665 500 000

Telia Sverige AB

Winner of 120 MHz in the frequency range 3500-3620 MHz

 

 760 250 006

Teracom AB

 

Winner of 80 MHz in the frequency range 2300-2380 MHz

 400 000 000

After conclusion of the 3.5 GHz 5G spectrum auction, it was clear that there were three winning bidders in the 3.5 GHz band and one bidder qualified to bid on the entire 2.3 GHz band (80 MHz) said Sjöblom. The full band bid auction in the 2.3 GHz band was also held during the day.

pts.se

