Swiss lab CSEM appoints new CEO

Alexandre Pauchard, 49, will replace Mario El-Khoury, 57, as CEO of CSEM at the research lab in Neuchatel which works on photovoltaic, wireless and MEMS technologies.

Arriving at CSEM in 1994, Mario El-Khoury, a Lebanese-Swiss engineer, held multiple leadership and executive positions before being appointed the role of CEO in 2009. He positioned CSEM as a key player in the development and transfer of leading-edge technologies to benefit Swiss companies. He initiated several strategies aimed at digitizing Swiss SMEs to boost competitiveness.

In that time the lab has grown from 387 to 525 staff, with the PV-Centre launched in 2009 to foster innovation in photovoltaics. He also encouraged the Centre’s growth in the MedTech and Additive Manufacturing domains and recently helped oversee the launch of the Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar, Switzerland's first connected watch, whose operating system and watch dial were developed at CSEM.

“Mario El-Khoury is an extraordinary director, who has allowed CSEM to shine both internationally and in Switzerland. We are extremely grateful on many levels for the excellent work he has done for us,” said Claude Nicollier, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Working within this unique and magnificent organization has been an exceptional opportunity,” said El-Khoury, “my gratitude goes out to my colleagues, Chairman Claude Nicollier, and the members of the Board of Directors. Their unwavering support has enabled CSEM to strive for excellence without losing its humanity.”

Pauchard is currently head of Group R&D at Bobst and will take over at CSEM on 18th January 2021. He will jointly manage CSEM alongside Mario El-Khoury until Mr. El-Khoury’s departure on 28 February 2021.

He has lived in both California and Zurich, graduated with a degree in Physics from ETH Zürich, and holds a doctorate in microengineering from EPFL.

“We are very enthusiastic about Alexandre’s appointment and look forward to working with this competent new leader,” said Nicollier. “His