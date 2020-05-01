Switch enables 50% more space in distribution boxes

The new devices are the world's first electromechanical RCBOs that are independent of mains voltage, combine residual current and overload protection in one housing and utilise only one dividing unit (1 HP), and require only half the space when compared with conventional installations. This means that more protective devices can be installed in a distribution box than before, and existing installations can be extended with new protective functions easily while saving space. The compact 5SV1 RCBOs protect people from dangerous electric shocks and at the same time prevent overcurrent damage to cables and failure of electrical systems and devices in buildings, infrastructure, and industry. In the event of a fault, they reliably and safely disconnect the respective circuit from the mains power. The 5SV1 RCBO switches are available in six versions for 2, 4, 6, 10, 13 and 16A/30mA or 6 kA. In combination with a 5SM6 fire protection switch block, the 5SV1 RCBOs offer personal, line and preventive fire protection in just 2 HP. The switches are certified for use in Europe and all other IEC countries. Another advantage of the 5SV1 RCBOs is the higher operational availability of electrical installations through multiple RCBO combinations, because, unlike with group RCDs, only the corresponding circuit is interrupted. This prevents unwanted switching-off of further circuits.

Conrad Electronic – www.conrad.com