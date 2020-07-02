Switch mode power supply delivers up to 120W

July 02, 2020 //By Julien Happich
power supply
The switch mode 3820 external PSU is medically certified in accordance with EN 60601-1 edition 3.1 (safety) and EN 60601-1-2 edition 4 (EMC).

Working with universal AC line voltages from 90V to 264V, the high-efficiency 3820 offers continuous output power up to 120W. Applications for the new power supply include medical devices such as CT and PET scanners, incubators, blood analysers, DNA equipment, ultrasound systems, diagnostics units and medication dispensers, to list but a few. Mascot’s 3820 power supply provides product designers with a turnkey solution including high quality, competitive price and compliance with the latest eco-design specifications (CoC Tier 2, DoE level VI, CEC, MEPS) adopted in the EU and North America. In addition, the high-performance, CE-marked 3820 PSU has worldwide UL Certification. Four standard versions are available offering fixed output voltages of 12, 24, 36 and 48V. Other versions and custom designed units with special plugs and cords are available on request. All units have short-circuit protection. Input terminals are IEC 60320 2-pin C8 or 3-pin C14 connector, while output terminals are served by a cord with or without a plug. Exchangeable DC plugs can also be offered.

Mascot - www.mascot.com

 


SEAT starts production of ventilator based on windscreen wiper motor

SEAT starts production of ventilator based on windscreen wiper motor

Business News | Apr 06,2020
Smiths ParaPac portable ventilator being tested

Four more ventilator companies ramp UK production

Business News | Apr 06,2020
Acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor by Infineon finally approved

Acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor by Infineon finally approved

Business News | Apr 07,2020
photonics

Laser-based photonics test detects Covid-19 from saliva

Technology News | Apr 07,2020
Coronavirus outbreak shows the strength of test equipment rental model

Coronavirus outbreak shows the strength of test equipment rental model

Business News | Apr 07,2020
Valeo, PSA and Schneider Electric are helping boost ventilator production by 70x over the next four weeks

French group to produce 10,000 ventilator systems

Business News | Apr 07,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.