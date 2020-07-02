Switch mode power supply delivers up to 120W

Working with universal AC line voltages from 90V to 264V, the high-efficiency 3820 offers continuous output power up to 120W. Applications for the new power supply include medical devices such as CT and PET scanners, incubators, blood analysers, DNA equipment, ultrasound systems, diagnostics units and medication dispensers, to list but a few. Mascot’s 3820 power supply provides product designers with a turnkey solution including high quality, competitive price and compliance with the latest eco-design specifications (CoC Tier 2, DoE level VI, CEC, MEPS) adopted in the EU and North America. In addition, the high-performance, CE-marked 3820 PSU has worldwide UL Certification. Four standard versions are available offering fixed output voltages of 12, 24, 36 and 48V. Other versions and custom designed units with special plugs and cords are available on request. All units have short-circuit protection. Input terminals are IEC 60320 2-pin C8 or 3-pin C14 connector, while output terminals are served by a cord with or without a plug. Exchangeable DC plugs can also be offered.

Mascot - www.mascot.com