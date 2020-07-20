Synaptics adds USB4 with $305m DisplayLink deal

July 20, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Synaptics is to buy video compression company DisplayLink for $305m in its bid to diversify its technology
Synaptics is to buy video compression company DisplayLink for $305m in its bid to diversify its technology

DisplayLink’s high performance software compression technology enables universal docking and casting of high bandwidth video from any device to any display using any transport medium such as USB, Ethernet or Wi-Fi as well as the latest USB4 technology.

Synaptics started out with touch interface technology but has been developing edge AI inference chips as it diversifies. Last week it bought Broadcom’s wireless IoT assets that include Bluetooth and WiFi technology.

DisplayLink’s technology for the enterprise IT market supports multi-OS environments including Windows, MacOS, ChromeOS and Ubuntu Linux to dock to multiple high resolution 4K and 8K displays. The combined roadmap is capable of delivering solutions that drive up to four 4K displays, adds support for emerging 8K/10K displays and the upcoming USB4 standard, and uniquely enables high-performance, dynamic wireless video docking and casting that can be combined with the Broadcom technologies.

“Several market trends such as work from home (WFH), bring your own device (BYOD) and office hoteling coupled with the growing need for multiple, high resolution displays in enterprises are driving demand for universal docking and casting solutions,” said Michael Hurlston, President and CEO of Synaptics.

“DisplayLink’s track record of success and strong market validation coupled with Synaptics’ leadership in commercial docking solutions positions us well to capitalize on these trends and deliver compelling solutions to our combined customer base.”

“Synaptics is a recognized leader in video interface solutions and this combination creates an exciting opportunity for DisplayLink to bring greater value to our customers,” said Graham O’Keeffe, CEO of DisplayLink. “Our video compression technology is the perfect complement to Synaptics’ current product portfolio, and the combination of our world-class engineering teams will be able to address both existing opportunities and exciting new use cases.”

www.synaptics.com

Related articles 

Picture: 
DisplayLink deal brings USB4 technology

radio systems

Amplified radio systems extend link ranges up to 10X

New Products | Apr 22,2020
RF chipset

RF chipset targets Wi-Fi 6E applications

New Products | Apr 22,2020
Antenna

Antenna cables with rubber boots for tight places

New Products | Apr 22,2020
ST prepares for flat year, cuts capex

ST predicts 10% revenue fall, cuts capex

Business News | Apr 23,2020
ST prepares for flat year, cuts capex

ST predicts 10% revenue fall, cuts capex

Business News | Apr 23,2020
cable assembly

Low-loss cable assembly to 67 GHz

New Products | Apr 23,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.