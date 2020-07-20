Synaptics adds USB4 with $305m DisplayLink deal

DisplayLink’s high performance software compression technology enables universal docking and casting of high bandwidth video from any device to any display using any transport medium such as USB, Ethernet or Wi-Fi as well as the latest USB4 technology.

Synaptics started out with touch interface technology but has been developing edge AI inference chips as it diversifies. Last week it bought Broadcom’s wireless IoT assets that include Bluetooth and WiFi technology.

DisplayLink’s technology for the enterprise IT market supports multi-OS environments including Windows, MacOS, ChromeOS and Ubuntu Linux to dock to multiple high resolution 4K and 8K displays. The combined roadmap is capable of delivering solutions that drive up to four 4K displays, adds support for emerging 8K/10K displays and the upcoming USB4 standard, and uniquely enables high-performance, dynamic wireless video docking and casting that can be combined with the Broadcom technologies.

“Several market trends such as work from home (WFH), bring your own device (BYOD) and office hoteling coupled with the growing need for multiple, high resolution displays in enterprises are driving demand for universal docking and casting solutions,” said Michael Hurlston, President and CEO of Synaptics.

“DisplayLink’s track record of success and strong market validation coupled with Synaptics’ leadership in commercial docking solutions positions us well to capitalize on these trends and deliver compelling solutions to our combined customer base.”

“Synaptics is a recognized leader in video interface solutions and this combination creates an exciting opportunity for DisplayLink to bring greater value to our customers,” said Graham O’Keeffe, CEO of DisplayLink. “Our video compression technology is the perfect complement to Synaptics’ current product portfolio, and the combination of our world-class engineering teams will be able to address both existing opportunities and exciting new use cases.”

www.synaptics.com

Related articles