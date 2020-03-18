Sysgo and CoreAVI partners on next gen safety critical graphics

The two companies will work together to ensure the interoperability of CoreAVI’s new COTS-D 3U VPX NXP LX2160A-based SBC0003 Single Board Computer hardware design IP with Sysgo’s safety critical PikeOS RTOS. In addition, CoreAVI will facilitate the support of its AMD E9171 COTS-D GPU hardware IP modules, and VkCore SC Vulkan graphics and compute driver portfolio to function in conjunction with PikeOS RTOS. The high performance combination of Arm’s Cortex-A72 processing power with the latest AMD E9171 GPU lowers customers’ costs and risk, as well as shortens the lead times, allowing mil/aero systems to achieve rapid time to production while attaining the highest levels of safety certification.

PikeOS is a real-time operating system including a hypervisor-based kernel designed for the highest levels of safety and security. The PikeOS technology has been certified on a wide range of projects by various certification standards including DO-178B/C, IEC 61508, EN 50128, IEC 62304 and ISO 26262. It combines a modular, flexible and future-proof architecture with a large variety of certification standards. With this full solution, customers benefit with reduction of cost, risk and full system certification lead times for both the hardware and software they require.

