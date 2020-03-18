Sysgo and CoreAVI partners on next gen safety critical graphics

March 18, 2020 //By Julien Happich
graphics
Core Avionics & Industrial and Sysgo have joined forces to support Arm’s Cortex-A72-based CPU for next gen safety critical graphics and compute applications.

The two companies will work together to ensure the interoperability of CoreAVI’s new COTS-D 3U VPX NXP LX2160A-based SBC0003 Single Board Computer hardware design IP with Sysgo’s safety critical PikeOS RTOS. In addition, CoreAVI will facilitate the support of its AMD E9171 COTS-D GPU hardware IP modules, and VkCore SC Vulkan graphics and compute driver portfolio to function in conjunction with PikeOS RTOS. The high performance combination of Arm’s Cortex-A72 processing power with the latest AMD E9171 GPU lowers customers’ costs and risk, as well as shortens the lead times, allowing mil/aero systems to achieve rapid time to production while attaining the highest levels of safety certification.
PikeOS is a real-time operating system including a hypervisor-based kernel designed for the highest levels of safety and security. The PikeOS technology has been certified on a wide range of projects by various certification standards including DO-178B/C, IEC 61508, EN 50128, IEC 62304 and ISO 26262. It combines a modular, flexible and future-proof architecture with a large variety of certification standards. With this full solution, customers benefit with reduction of cost, risk and full system certification lead times for both the hardware and software they require.
Core Avionics & Industrial – www.coreavi.com

Sysgo - www.sysgo.com

 


