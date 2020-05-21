TACT switches provide joystick functionality

Navimec switches make it possible to navigate up, down, left and right with the provision of a centre function that will typically be used as an “enter” key. Navimec switches are available with or without illumination and the non-illuminated versions may be over-printed with appropriate legends. The five position navigational switch is ideal for data entry and motion control devices where a joystick function is needed. The switch is available as a complete module or may be supplied as single parts for custom PCB mounting. The devices come with standard cap colours of grey, white, black, frosted white, ultra-blue, dusty blue, aqua blue, metal dark blue, metal light grey, metal dark grey and metal Bordeaux. Many standard legend options are available including, numeric, text and symbols. Legends may be pad printed or laser marked for heavy duty applications. Operating temperature range for solid cap versions is -40 to +65°C and for a transparent cap -40 to +85°C. Height above panel is 12.20mm and mounting hope required is 34.25mm.

Foremost - www.4most.co.uk