TACT switches provide joystick functionality

May 21, 2020 //By Julien Happich
TACT switches
Offering a flexible solution to HMI control functionality the MEC Navimec switch concept now available at Foremost Electronics offers product designers a circular soft-touch TACT switch with joystick functionality.

Navimec switches make it possible to navigate up, down, left and right with the provision of a centre function that will typically be used as an “enter” key. Navimec switches are available with or without illumination and the non-illuminated versions may be over-printed with appropriate legends. The five position navigational switch is ideal for data entry and motion control devices where a joystick function is needed. The switch is available as a complete module or may be supplied as single parts for custom PCB mounting. The devices come with standard cap colours of grey, white, black, frosted white, ultra-blue, dusty blue, aqua blue, metal dark blue, metal light grey, metal dark grey and metal Bordeaux. Many standard legend options are available including, numeric, text and symbols. Legends may be pad printed or laser marked for heavy duty applications. Operating temperature range for solid cap versions is -40 to +65°C and for a transparent cap -40 to +85°C. Height above panel is 12.20mm and mounting hope required is 34.25mm.

Foremost - www.4most.co.uk


Hazardous

Hazardous area motors are no longer exempt

New Products | Feb 24,2020
Avnet

Avnet Integrated expands SMARC 2.0 portfolio

New Products | Feb 26,2020
Coronavirus

Coronavirus takes 5-week toll on product shipments, says IPC

Business News | Feb 26,2020
Embedded World defies the coronavirus

Embedded World defies the coronavirus

Business News | Feb 27,2020
Embedded World defies the coronavirus

Embedded World defies the coronavirus

Business News | Feb 27,2020
Cooling

Cooling solutions target 100W edge servers

New Products | Feb 27,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.