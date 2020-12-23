Takeover in Germany’s engineering market creates new power player

Leipzig (Germany) based Leesys has been successful on the market for years, but had to open insolvency proceedings in self-administration due to the slump in sales of two major customers in the crisis year 2020. As part of the transaction, Katek is taking over Leesys' Leipzig electronics site with just under 250 employees, as well as all obligations arising from ongoing business operations with customers and suppliers, as well as the Leesys site in Lithuania. Also included in the deal is the TeleAlarm Group with sites in Switzerland, the Netherlands and Germany. The latter is active in the market with hardware and software solutions that help older people and persons with physical disabilities to lead a self-determined life.

Leesys has experience in the development and production of systems in the automotive, industry and smart city sectors. More recently, the company has completed customer projects in the areas of e-mobiity, charging technology and IoT applications.

With the acquisition, Katek intends to continue its course of further growth in the core area of electronics services on the one hand, and at the same time build up new competencies in the high-potential, sophisticated area of high value electronics. This includes, for example, TeleAlarm with its successful solutions in the health care market.

The Katek SE Group is active throughout Europe as a service provider in the field of electronics development and production. With 2,400 employees at locations in Germany and Eastern Europe, the Katek Group achieves sales of around 400 million euros. The range of services covers the entire life cycle of electronic assemblies and devices, from development to materials and project management, electronics production, box building, test engineering, logistics and after-sales service.

More information: https://katek-group.de/

