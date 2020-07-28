TCXO excels through wide temperature range

It features an extremely wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +105°C and provides an HCMOS output signal with a temperature stability of ±0.5ppm, ±0.28ppm, ±0.1ppm or ±0.05ppm. The 7.0x5.0mm small TCXO is available in the frequency range from 9.60MHz to 50.0MHz and with a power supply of 3.3V or 5.0V, with a current consumption of less than 10mA (3.3V @25°C). The phase noise is typically -140dBc/Hz (@1KHz offset).

The T75B is suitable for use under extreme conditions and in numerous wireless infrastructure applications, such as XDSL, small base stations, IP timing, GPS, SDH, PTN, Nanocell, Femtocell, Picocell, CPE-PTN, SPTN, WLAN, as well as instruments and measurement devices for which a precise frequency signal is essential.

For samples, offers or technical advice, please contact the official DAPU distributor WDI AG.

More information: www.wdi.ag